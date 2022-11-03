There is a good chance Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) closed at $66.41 in the last session, down -3.80% from day before closing price of $69.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 587584 shares were traded. MMSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.08.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MMSI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 56.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 28, 2020, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $42.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Wright Joseph sold 5,000 shares for $63.25 per share. The transaction valued at 316,250 led to the insider holds 17,031 shares of the business.

Parra Raul Jr. sold 2,343 shares of MMSI for $146,986 on Aug 12. The CFO AND TREASURER now owns 6,688 shares after completing the transaction at $62.73 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Lloyd Brian G., who serves as the CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER, SECRETARY of the company, sold 93 shares for $62.00 each. As a result, the insider received 5,766 and left with 11,994 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Merit’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 61.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MMSI has reached a high of $72.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.59.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MMSI traded on average about 327.21K shares per day over the past 3-months and 392k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 56.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.46M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MMSI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.05M with a Short Ratio of 3.81, compared to 1.17M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.86% and a Short% of Float of 2.55%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $0.77 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.52 and $2.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.48. EPS for the following year is $2.77, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.85 and $2.71.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MMSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.07B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.19B and the low estimate is $1.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.