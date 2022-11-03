There is a good chance Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK) closed at $11.21 in the last session, down -1.41% from day before closing price of $11.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 525903 shares were traded. MITK stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.07.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MITK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 12, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.

On April 16, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on April 16, 2021, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 25 when Diamond Michael E sold 572 shares for $14.22 per share. The transaction valued at 8,134 led to the insider holds 205,671 shares of the business.

Diamond Michael E sold 3,696 shares of MITK for $52,483 on Mar 22. The General Manager now owns 206,243 shares after completing the transaction at $14.20 per share. On Mar 22, another insider, Gray Jason, who serves as the GC, Secretary & Admin Officer of the company, sold 3,589 shares for $14.20 each. As a result, the insider received 50,964 and left with 118,921 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mitek’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 86.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MITK has reached a high of $19.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.55.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MITK traded on average about 269.99K shares per day over the past 3-months and 266.08k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 44.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.95M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MITK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.23M with a Short Ratio of 10.86, compared to 3.18M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.29% and a Short% of Float of 7.46%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.95 and $0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.87. EPS for the following year is $1.03, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.21 and $0.87.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $37.29M. It ranges from a high estimate of $38.41M to a low estimate of $36.15M. As of the current estimate, Mitek Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $33.27M, an estimated increase of 12.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MITK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $144.93M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $138.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $141.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $119.8M, up 17.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $161.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $163.69M and the low estimate is $160.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.