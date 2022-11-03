There Is Still Room For Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) closed the day trading at $34.91 down -0.37% from the previous closing price of $35.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 618124 shares were traded. CWEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.33.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CWEN, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 10, 2022, CIBC started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $36.

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on November 05, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $44.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Clearway’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 161.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CWEN has reached a high of $41.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.71.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CWEN traded about 666.18K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CWEN traded about 632.58k shares per day. A total of 124.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.32M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.34% stake in the company. Shares short for CWEN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.77M with a Short Ratio of 4.05, compared to 3.99M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.23% and a Short% of Float of 5.16%.

Dividends & Splits

CWEN’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.44, up from 1.05 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.03.