There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Alcoa Corporation (AA).

In the latest session, Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) closed at $37.77 down -7.61% from its previous closing price of $40.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5179036 shares were traded. AA stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.77.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Alcoa Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on October 07, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $43.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on September 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $51 to $66.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when Slaven John D sold 28,326 shares for $75.33 per share. The transaction valued at 2,133,761 led to the insider holds 54,730 shares of the business.

Elam Harden Sonya sold 1,317 shares of AA for $102,970 on Feb 18. The EVP & Chief Ext. Aff. Officer now owns 33,484 shares after completing the transaction at $78.19 per share. On Feb 04, another insider, Beerman Molly S., who serves as the Senior VP & Controller of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $64.53 each. As a result, the insider received 806,606 and left with 27,905 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AA has reached a high of $98.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.79.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AA has traded an average of 7.27M shares per day and 10.12M over the past ten days. A total of 179.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.35M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.34M with a Short Ratio of 1.12, compared to 10.54M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.19% and a Short% of Float of 5.85%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AA is 0.40, from 0.36 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.81%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.59 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $2.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.99, with high estimates of $1.59 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.94 and $3.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.3. EPS for the following year is $7.26, with 12 analysts recommending between $13.12 and $3.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.15B, up 8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.14B and the low estimate is $11.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.