There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND).

In the latest session, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND) closed at $9.32 up 12.15% from its previous closing price of $8.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 886614 shares were traded. LIND stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.30.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 22, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Craig Hallum Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 23, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $17.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when FAHEY JOHN M JR bought 3,000 shares for $7.55 per share. The transaction valued at 22,650 led to the insider holds 104,831 shares of the business.

Smith, Jr. Thomas S. sold 75,000 shares of LIND for $753,000 on Aug 19. The Director now owns 93,462 shares after completing the transaction at $10.04 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Smith, Jr. Thomas S., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $11.29 each. As a result, the insider received 169,350 and left with 168,462 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LIND has reached a high of $19.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.69.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LIND has traded an average of 320.36K shares per day and 305.9k over the past ten days. A total of 51.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.03M. Insiders hold about 25.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LIND as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.42M with a Short Ratio of 22.04, compared to 6.1M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.57% and a Short% of Float of 30.30%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.48 and a low estimate of -$0.67, while EPS last year was -$0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.74 and -$2.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.97. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.2 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LIND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $374.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $320.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $349.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $147.11M, up 137.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $469.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $532.1M and the low estimate is $424.96M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.