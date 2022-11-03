There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE)

The closing price of Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE) was $4.53 for the day, down -0.88% from the previous closing price of $4.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 623117 shares were traded. BLDE stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6681 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4650.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BLDE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.10 and its Current Ratio is at 18.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on September 28, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On September 09, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $16.

On September 01, 2021, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on September 01, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 when Cohen Amir sold 1,659 shares for $3.91 per share. The transaction valued at 6,483 led to the insider holds 59,375 shares of the business.

Tomkiel Melissa M. sold 4,366 shares of BLDE for $17,335 on Oct 06. The President and General Counsel now owns 423,596 shares after completing the transaction at $3.97 per share. On Oct 06, another insider, Heyburn William A., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,744 shares for $3.97 each. As a result, the insider received 14,866 and left with 481,017 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLDE has reached a high of $11.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3901, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.1116.

Shares Statistics:

BLDE traded an average of 350.55K shares per day over the past three months and 321.77k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.29M. Insiders hold about 10.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BLDE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.85M with a Short Ratio of 9.99, compared to 2.77M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.41% and a Short% of Float of 9.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.53 and -$0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.67, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$1.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLDE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $143.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $103.44M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $119.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.53M, up 136.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $172.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $194.1M and the low estimate is $155.62M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 44.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.