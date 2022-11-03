There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL)

The closing price of LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL) was $7.79 for the day, down -7.92% from the previous closing price of $8.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1977485 shares were traded. LL stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.00.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 14, 2020, Loop Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $18.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on January 21, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when Rhodes Famous P bought 6,635 shares for $9.86 per share. The transaction valued at 65,391 led to the insider holds 31,625 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, LL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LL has reached a high of $19.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.34.

Shares Statistics:

LL traded an average of 327.50K shares per day over the past three months and 482.55k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.43M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.91M with a Short Ratio of 7.49, compared to 1.81M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.42% and a Short% of Float of 9.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.11 and $0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.03. EPS for the following year is $1.22, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.38 and $1.07.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $307.4M to a low estimate of $299M. As of the current estimate, LL Flooring Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $296.8M, an estimated increase of 2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $299.45M, an increase of 6.10% over than the figure of $2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $300.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $298.7M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.15B, up 3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.3B and the low estimate is $1.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.