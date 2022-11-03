This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)

As of close of business last night, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s stock clocked out at $24.48, down -1.81% from its previous closing price of $24.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 951682 shares were traded. RCUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.17.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RCUS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On November 24, 2020, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on November 24, 2020, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when Jarrett Jennifer sold 12,677 shares for $26.28 per share. The transaction valued at 333,152 led to the insider holds 130,942 shares of the business.

Jaen Juan C. sold 2,537 shares of RCUS for $56,116 on Jun 17. The President now owns 210,037 shares after completing the transaction at $22.12 per share. On Jun 17, another insider, Jarrett Jennifer, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 6,614 shares for $22.12 each. As a result, the insider received 146,294 and left with 118,619 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Arcus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 165.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCUS has reached a high of $49.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.48.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RCUS traded 676.36K shares on average per day over the past three months and 957.74k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.59M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RCUS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.47M with a Short Ratio of 12.24, compared to 6.84M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.41% and a Short% of Float of 14.66%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.91 and a low estimate of -$1, while EPS last year was -$1.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.01, with high estimates of -$0.96 and low estimates of -$1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.73 and -$4.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.99. EPS for the following year is -$4.53, with 10 analysts recommending between -$3.4 and -$5.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $93M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $72M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $83.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $382.88M, down -78.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $100.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $140M and the low estimate is $90M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.