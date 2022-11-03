This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC)

In the latest session, Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) closed at $6.53 down -5.36% from its previous closing price of $6.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3437734 shares were traded. BHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.51.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 29, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Bausch Health Companies Inc. sold 4,550,357 shares for $17.05 per share. The transaction valued at 77,606,339 led to the insider holds 310,449,643 shares of the business.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. sold 35,000,000 shares of BHC for $596,925,000 on May 10. The 10% Owner now owns 315,000,000 shares after completing the transaction at $17.05 per share. On Apr 14, another insider, Spurr Robert, who serves as the U.S. President-Pharma Business of the company, sold 1,595 shares for $22.19 each. As a result, the insider received 35,393 and left with 90,506 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bausch’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 55.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHC has reached a high of $28.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.43.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BHC has traded an average of 7.53M shares per day and 3.63M over the past ten days. A total of 362.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 344.94M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BHC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.33M with a Short Ratio of 2.17, compared to 16.24M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.52% and a Short% of Float of 5.15%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.22 and a low estimate of $1.01, while EPS last year was $1.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.28, with high estimates of $1.36 and low estimates of $1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.32 and $4.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.29. EPS for the following year is $5.83, with 8 analysts recommending between $6.28 and $5.27.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.39B and the low estimate is $10.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.