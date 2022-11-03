This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS)

In the latest session, COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS) closed at $9.80 down -7.98% from its previous closing price of $10.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 814852 shares were traded. CMPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.69.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of COMPASS Pathways plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.50 and its Current Ratio is at 17.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on November 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $34.

On October 29, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $50.

On July 13, 2021, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $67.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on July 13, 2021, with a $67 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Malievskaia Ekaterina sold 6,372 shares for $12.48 per share. The transaction valued at 79,523 led to the insider holds 4,284,201 shares of the business.

Malievskaia Ekaterina sold 6,372 shares of CMPS for $79,523 on Mar 29. The Chief Innovation Officer now owns 4,268,197 shares after completing the transaction at $12.48 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, Goldsmith George Jay, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 6,372 shares for $12.48 each. As a result, the insider received 79,523 and left with 4,268,197 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMPS has reached a high of $49.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.68.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CMPS has traded an average of 365.71K shares per day and 327.32k over the past ten days. A total of 42.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.75M. Insiders hold about 48.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CMPS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.63M with a Short Ratio of 10.66, compared to 2.96M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.49 and a low estimate of -$0.66, while EPS last year was -$0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.65, with high estimates of -$0.5 and low estimates of -$0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.07 and -$2.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.42. EPS for the following year is -$2.77, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.72 and -$3.59.