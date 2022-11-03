This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM)

As of close of business last night, Sunshine Biopharma Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.81, down -4.41% from its previous closing price of $0.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0425 from its previous closing price. On the day, 674857 shares were traded. SBFM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9299 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8050.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SBFM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 399.10 and its Current Ratio is at 401.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when Sebaaly Camille bought 25,000 shares for $1.22 per share. The transaction valued at 30,500 led to the insider holds 144,465 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 38.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBFM has reached a high of $17.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9269, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7618.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SBFM traded 578.74K shares on average per day over the past three months and 691.26k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 15.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.80M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SBFM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 66.27k with a Short Ratio of 0.07, compared to 116.63k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.40% and a Short% of Float of 0.41%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.