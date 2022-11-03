Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM)

The closing price of Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE: BSM) was $19.00 for the day, up 1.23% from the previous closing price of $18.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 604287 shares were traded. BSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.55.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BSM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 325.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 84.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 20, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on September 03, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Carter Thomas L Jr bought 24,631 shares for $16.30 per share. The transaction valued at 401,586 led to the insider holds 2,297,643 shares of the business.

Carter Thomas L Jr bought 25,000 shares of BSM for $409,785 on Sep 14. The CEO and Chairman now owns 2,273,012 shares after completing the transaction at $16.39 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, Carter Thomas L Jr, who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $16.20 each. As a result, the insider paid 404,955 and bolstered with 2,248,012 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Black’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BSM has reached a high of $19.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.65.

Shares Statistics:

BSM traded an average of 689.79K shares per day over the past three months and 808.16k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 209.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.00M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BSM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.96M with a Short Ratio of 3.29, compared to 1.87M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.94% and a Short% of Float of 1.18%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.56, BSM has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.33.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.12 and $1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.09. EPS for the following year is $2.06, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.35 and $1.71.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $212M to a low estimate of $122.3M. As of the current estimate, Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s year-ago sales were $58.44M, an estimated increase of 156.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $159.12M, an increase of 74.60% less than the figure of $156.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $248M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $129.8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $861M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $430M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $561.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $505.73M, up 11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $678.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $765M and the low estimate is $586.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.