Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)

The closing price of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) was $0.13 for the day, down -3.78% from the previous closing price of $0.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0051 from its previous closing price. On the day, 558603 shares were traded. VBLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1382 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1270.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VBLT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VBLT has reached a high of $2.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1697, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0280.

Shares Statistics:

VBLT traded an average of 2.48M shares per day over the past three months and 713.66k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 77.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.25M. Insiders hold about 23.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VBLT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 289.45k with a Short Ratio of 0.06, compared to 328.65k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.42% and a Short% of Float of 0.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.59.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.7M to a low estimate of $100k. As of the current estimate, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $188k, an estimated increase of 517.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VBLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $680k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $768k, up 181.30% from the average estimate.