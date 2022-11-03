Update from American Tower Corporation (AMT): A steady trajectory

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) closed the day trading at $205.19 down -1.29% from the previous closing price of $207.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2654006 shares were traded. AMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $212.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $202.35.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 21, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $245 to $285.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 28 when REED JOANN A sold 1,231 shares for $204.88 per share. The transaction valued at 252,207 led to the insider holds 54,554 shares of the business.

HORMATS ROBERT D sold 150 shares of AMT for $37,941 on Sep 01. The Director now owns 6,421 shares after completing the transaction at $252.94 per share. On Jul 01, another insider, HORMATS ROBERT D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 150 shares for $254.53 each. As a result, the insider received 38,180 and left with 6,571 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 44.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMT has reached a high of $294.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $178.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 223.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 243.84.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMT traded about 1.85M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMT traded about 2.46M shares per day. A total of 465.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 464.32M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AMT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.75M with a Short Ratio of 2.03, compared to 4.65M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.81% and a Short% of Float of 0.93%.

Dividends & Splits

AMT’s forward annual dividend rate is 5.88, up from 4.69 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.83.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.09 and a low estimate of $0.91, while EPS last year was $1.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.98, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.64 and $4.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.61. EPS for the following year is $4.87, with 16 analysts recommending between $5.91 and $4.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.36B, up 13.70% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.58B and the low estimate is $10.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.