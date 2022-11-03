Update from MarineMax Inc. (HZO): A steady trajectory

The closing price of MarineMax Inc. (NYSE: HZO) was $31.59 for the day, down -6.59% from the previous closing price of $33.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 687841 shares were traded. HZO stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.48.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HZO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on June 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $44 from $84 previously.

On April 26, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $48.

On February 10, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $52.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on February 10, 2022, with a $52 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when White Rebecca sold 4,601 shares for $32.63 per share. The transaction valued at 150,131 led to the insider holds 17,480 shares of the business.

EURE HILLIARD M sold 3,000 shares of HZO for $122,250 on Aug 26. The Director now owns 17,990 shares after completing the transaction at $40.75 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Watters Joseph Allen, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $42.45 each. As a result, the insider received 424,500 and left with 89,410 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MarineMax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HZO has reached a high of $61.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.43.

Shares Statistics:

HZO traded an average of 341.15K shares per day over the past three months and 522.81k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 21.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.88M. Shares short for HZO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.56M with a Short Ratio of 6.90, compared to 3.47M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.54% and a Short% of Float of 20.21%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.51 and a low estimate of $0.99, while EPS last year was $1.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.6, with high estimates of $1.76 and low estimates of $1.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.4 and $7.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.23. EPS for the following year is $7.89, with 7 analysts recommending between $8.47 and $7.18.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $568.6M to a low estimate of $509.1M. As of the current estimate, MarineMax Inc.’s year-ago sales were $462.31M, an estimated increase of 19.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HZO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.06B, up 16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.59B and the low estimate is $2.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.