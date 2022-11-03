Update from Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR): A steady trajectory

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) closed the day trading at $25.10 down -7.72% from the previous closing price of $27.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 772191 shares were traded. SNBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.04.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SNBR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 233.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on April 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $49 from $62 previously.

On March 28, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $80 to $54.

Wedbush Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on February 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $88.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when HARRISON MICHAEL J sold 3,620 shares for $48.02 per share. The transaction valued at 173,849 led to the insider holds 4,208 shares of the business.

Alegre Daniel sold 17,000 shares of SNBR for $1,120,130 on Feb 25. The Director now owns 11,913 shares after completing the transaction at $65.89 per share. On Feb 25, another insider, LAUDERBACK BRENDA J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,660 shares for $63.35 each. As a result, the insider received 105,161 and left with 35,188 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sleep’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNBR has reached a high of $93.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.69.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SNBR traded about 433.12K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SNBR traded about 732.45k shares per day. A total of 22.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.93M. Shares short for SNBR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.41M with a Short Ratio of 7.08, compared to 3.3M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.35% and a Short% of Float of 22.98%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $2.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.65, with high estimates of $1.9 and low estimates of $1.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.5 and $3.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.29. EPS for the following year is $4.1, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.82 and $3.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.18B, up 1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.27B and the low estimate is $2.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.