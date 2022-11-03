What Caused The Alterity Therapeutics (ATHE) Stock To Rise After-Hours Wednesday?

At the time of the most recent check, shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) were up 8.45% to $0.38 in after-hours trading, after the publication of its quarterly cash report and other events.

What has ATHE disclosed?

For the period ending on September 30, 2022, Alterity Therapeutics (ATHE) published its Appendix 4C Quarterly Cash Flow Report and an update on business operations (Q1 FY23). Due to the start of Alterity Therapeutics’ Phase 2 clinical trial for lead drug candidate ATH434 for the treatment of Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), a rare Parkinsonian disorder with no approved therapy, the company’s cash position on September 30, 2022, was $31.9 million with operating cash outflows of $4.8 million, an increase from prior quarters.

Operational Activities

During the first quarter of 2023, ATHE accomplished important milestones. In the Company’s Phase 2 clinical trial testing ATH434 as a possible disease-modifying therapy for people with early-stage MSA, the first patient was dosed in New Zealand. Additionally, the United Kingdom hosted the opening of the first enrollment location in Europe. After the quarter ended, Alterity Therapeutics also revealed that the trial’s Australian enrollment had begun. The extension of Phase 2 clinical study into these and additional nations is management’s top priority.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved ATHE’s application for an Investigational New Drug (IND) in September 2022, allowing ATH434 to be tested in MSA patients there.

In order to extend recruiting and clinical sites into Italy, the Italian Medicines Agency, or Agenzia Italiana del Farmaco (AIFA), gave its clearance.

A total of 60 adult patients will participate in the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled research.

They will be given one of two dose levels of ATH434 or a placebo over the course of a year.

The outcomes will offer a chance to spot changes in effectiveness endpoints and improve the design of a conclusive Phase 3 investigation.

Corporate activities of ATHE

The deadline for Alterity Therapeutics (ATHE) to return to compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price rule was extended this quarter by 180 calendar days, until February 23, 2023. As was aforementioned, the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department sent the Company a deficiency letter in February 2022 informing it that the bid price for the ATHE American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) had closed below the minimum $US1.00 per share requirement for continued inclusion on the Nasdaq Global Market. ATHE persisted in trying to get back into conformity with Nasdaq.