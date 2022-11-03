What shareholders can do to beat the market with Five9 Inc. (FIVN) stock

As of close of business last night, Five9 Inc.’s stock clocked out at $54.71, down -8.59% from its previous closing price of $59.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2119603 shares were traded. FIVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.44.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FIVN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $90.

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $103.MoffettNathanson initiated its Hold rating on September 22, 2022, with a $103 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 04 when Alexy Kimberly sold 2,500 shares for $78.67 per share. The transaction valued at 196,675 led to the insider holds 11,117 shares of the business.

Mansharamani Leena sold 820 shares of FIVN for $74,411 on Sep 06. The SVP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 14,752 shares after completing the transaction at $90.74 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Kozanian Panos, who serves as the EVP, Product Engineering of the company, sold 2,161 shares for $90.45 each. As a result, the insider received 195,467 and left with 48,509 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FIVN has reached a high of $168.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 98.34.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FIVN traded 1.16M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.15M. Shares short for FIVN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.81M with a Short Ratio of 3.71, compared to 4.94M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.91% and a Short% of Float of 6.97%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.23. EPS for the following year is $1.74, with 17 analysts recommending between $2.34 and $1.3.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $192.18M. It ranges from a high estimate of $198.95M to a low estimate of $188.3M. As of the current estimate, Five9 Inc.’s year-ago sales were $154.33M, an estimated increase of 24.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $217.12M, an increase of 25.10% over than the figure of $24.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $223.37M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $211M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $790.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $762.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $772.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $609.59M, up 26.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $952.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $980M and the low estimate is $908.53M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.