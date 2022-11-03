What shareholders can do to beat the market with uniQure N.V. (QURE) stock

As of close of business last night, uniQure N.V.’s stock clocked out at $20.21, up 7.27% from its previous closing price of $18.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 888909 shares were traded. QURE stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.54.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of QURE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.80 and its Current Ratio is at 10.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 15, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $46.

On May 21, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $40.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on May 21, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when Kuta Alexander Edward III sold 2,306 shares for $18.65 per share. The transaction valued at 43,007 led to the insider holds 92,890 shares of the business.

Kuta Alexander Edward III sold 27,358 shares of QURE for $683,954 on Jul 28. The Executive VP, Operations now owns 95,196 shares after completing the transaction at $25.00 per share. On Jul 27, another insider, Kuta Alexander Edward III, who serves as the Executive VP, Operations of the company, sold 10,404 shares for $25.00 each. As a result, the insider received 260,100 and left with 95,196 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QURE has reached a high of $36.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.19.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that QURE traded 651.31K shares on average per day over the past three months and 471.92k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.45M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for QURE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.59M with a Short Ratio of 4.61, compared to 3.74M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.69% and a Short% of Float of 7.76%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$1.34, while EPS last year was $8.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.17, with high estimates of -$0.59 and low estimates of -$1.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.24 and -$4.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.38. EPS for the following year is -$2.25, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.42 and -$4.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QURE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $225.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $79.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $524M, down -84.80% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $156.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $341.58M and the low estimate is $14M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 97.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.