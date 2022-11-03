What shareholders can do to beat the market with Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) stock

As of close of business last night, Vuzix Corporation’s stock clocked out at $4.88, down -5.43% from its previous closing price of $5.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 644812 shares were traded. VUZI stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.8800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VUZI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.50 and its Current Ratio is at 15.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Dawson James on December 21, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On February 17, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on February 17, 2021, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Harned Timothy Heydenreich bought 1,500 shares for $6.42 per share. The transaction valued at 9,636 led to the insider holds 123,481 shares of the business.

Travers Paul J bought 1,250 shares of VUZI for $6,975 on Mar 08. The President and CEO now owns 2,820,613 shares after completing the transaction at $5.58 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Travers Paul J, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 1,500 shares for $5.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 8,468 and bolstered with 2,819,363 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VUZI has reached a high of $16.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.2718, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.4759.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VUZI traded 762.89K shares on average per day over the past three months and 563.27k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.36M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VUZI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.61M with a Short Ratio of 17.75, compared to 17.57M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 26.08% and a Short% of Float of 31.88%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.57 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.6, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.55 and -$0.63.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $2.99M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.1M to a low estimate of $2.88M. As of the current estimate, Vuzix Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.92M, an estimated increase of 2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $4M, an increase of 32.50% over than the figure of $2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.6M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VUZI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.16M, up 10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.7M and the low estimate is $19.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 50.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.