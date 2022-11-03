Which analyst expects Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Banco Bradesco S.A.’s stock clocked out at $3.71, down -4.13% from its previous closing price of $3.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 36319912 shares were traded. BBD stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7750.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BBD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 24, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $5.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on January 24, 2022, with a $5 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBD has reached a high of $4.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7738, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8352.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BBD traded 30.52M shares on average per day over the past three months and 44.5M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.32B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.32B. Insiders hold about 35.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BBD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 31.92M with a Short Ratio of 1.00, compared to 46.13M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.60, BBD has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 15.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.46. The current Payout Ratio is 118.80% for BBD, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 18, 2021 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.54 and $0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.51. EPS for the following year is $0.56, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.61 and $0.53.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $5.37B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.63B to a low estimate of $5.12B. As of the current estimate, Banco Bradesco S.A.’s year-ago sales were $4.66B, an estimated increase of 15.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.29B, an increase of 5.00% less than the figure of $15.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.19B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.15B, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.09B and the low estimate is $23.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.