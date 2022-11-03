Which analyst expects Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) closed at $30.64 down -0.91% from its previous closing price of $30.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3810121 shares were traded. EQH stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.63.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 24, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $41.

On January 26, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $44.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on January 26, 2022, with a $44 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 27 when Pearson Mark sold 30,000 shares for $30.05 per share. The transaction valued at 901,431 led to the insider holds 435,307 shares of the business.

Pearson Mark sold 30,000 shares of EQH for $900,540 on Sep 15. The President and CEO now owns 445,307 shares after completing the transaction at $30.02 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, SCOTT BERTRAM L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,300 shares for $29.87 each. As a result, the insider received 218,076 and left with 21,429 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Equitable’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQH has reached a high of $37.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.68.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EQH has traded an average of 2.35M shares per day and 2.45M over the past ten days. A total of 378.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 374.03M. Shares short for EQH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.42M with a Short Ratio of 2.08, compared to 7.16M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.42% and a Short% of Float of 1.85%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for EQH is 0.80, from 0.68 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.89%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of $1.03, while EPS last year was $1.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.28, with high estimates of $1.64 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.99 and $4.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.35. EPS for the following year is $6.51, with 13 analysts recommending between $7.2 and $6.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.35B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.44B to a low estimate of $3.26B. As of the current estimate, Equitable Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.62B, an estimated decrease of -7.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.51B, down -5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.31B and the low estimate is $12.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.