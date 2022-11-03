Which analyst expects United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, United Therapeutics Corporation’s stock clocked out at $253.65, up 11.06% from its previous closing price of $228.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+25.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1703386 shares were traded. UTHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $259.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $233.16.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UTHR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.80 and its Current Ratio is at 8.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $288.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when SULLIVAN LOUIS W sold 700 shares for $230.28 per share. The transaction valued at 161,196 led to the insider holds 12,180 shares of the business.

MAHON PAUL A sold 6,000 shares of UTHR for $1,300,078 on Oct 20. The EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL now owns 36,397 shares after completing the transaction at $216.68 per share. On Oct 06, another insider, MAHON PAUL A, who serves as the EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $209.26 each. As a result, the insider received 1,255,561 and left with 36,397 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UTHR has reached a high of $245.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $158.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 217.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 207.69.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UTHR traded 356.27K shares on average per day over the past three months and 426.68k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 45.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.69M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.30% stake in the company. Shares short for UTHR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.18M with a Short Ratio of 3.99, compared to 1.31M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.61% and a Short% of Float of 2.65%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.63 and a low estimate of $3.42, while EPS last year was $3.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.29, with high estimates of $5.16 and low estimates of $3.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $19.8 and $14.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.55. EPS for the following year is $19.1, with 11 analysts recommending between $25.1 and $14.25.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $461.06M. It ranges from a high estimate of $474.3M to a low estimate of $441.94M. As of the current estimate, United Therapeutics Corporation’s year-ago sales were $446.5M, an estimated increase of 3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $481.95M, an increase of 8.40% over than the figure of $3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $508M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $445.47M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UTHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.69B, up 12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.35B and the low estimate is $1.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.