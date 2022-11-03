YY (JOYY Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, JOYY Inc.’s stock clocked out at $26.54, down -2.32% from its previous closing price of $27.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 680685 shares were traded. YY stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.27.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of YY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 16, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $40.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Underweight on March 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, JOYY’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YY has reached a high of $57.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.47.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that YY traded 521.45K shares on average per day over the past three months and 678.82k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.11M. Insiders hold about 1.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.10% stake in the company. Shares short for YY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.72M with a Short Ratio of 5.41, compared to 2.24M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 8.68, YY has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 34.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.76%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.98 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.34 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.52. EPS for the following year is $2.71, with 14 analysts recommending between $4.86 and $0.96.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $589.33M. It ranges from a high estimate of $593M to a low estimate of $585M. As of the current estimate, JOYY Inc.’s year-ago sales were $661.71M, an estimated decrease of -10.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $608M, a decrease of -6.50% over than the figure of -$10.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $608M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $608M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.62B, down -1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.07B and the low estimate is $2.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.