A correction may be in store for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) shares?

In the latest session, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) closed at $264.02 up 7.69% from its previous closing price of $245.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+18.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2524553 shares were traded. APD stock price reached its highest trading level at $266.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $247.13.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Air Products and Chemicals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 13, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $295.

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on August 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $283 to $321.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 03 when Major Sean D sold 6,000 shares for $288.96 per share. The transaction valued at 1,733,760 led to the insider holds 13,343 shares of the business.

Smith Wayne Thomas bought 1,679 shares of APD for $499,939 on Nov 22. The Director now owns 3,316 shares after completing the transaction at $297.76 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Schaeffer Melissa N., who serves as the Senior Vice President and CFO of the company, sold 318 shares for $314.00 each. As a result, the insider received 99,853 and left with 1,809 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Air’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APD has reached a high of $316.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $216.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 245.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 245.67.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, APD has traded an average of 981.76K shares per day and 1.36M over the past ten days. A total of 222.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 220.91M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.80% stake in the company. Shares short for APD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.08M with a Short Ratio of 2.28, compared to 2.72M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.94% and a Short% of Float of 0.94%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for APD is 6.48, from 5.36 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.61%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.22. The current Payout Ratio is 60.60% for APD, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 02, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1081:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.69 and a low estimate of $2.56, while EPS last year was $2.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.75, with high estimates of $2.83 and low estimates of $2.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.65 and $10.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.28. EPS for the following year is $11.53, with 25 analysts recommending between $12.2 and $10.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.32B, up 16.80% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.65B and the low estimate is $11.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.