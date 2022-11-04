A correction may be in store for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) shares?

As of close of business last night, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $15.80, down -10.02% from its previous closing price of $17.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2237162 shares were traded. HLF stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.79.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HLF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on May 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $60 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when WindAcre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares for $17.56 per share. The transaction valued at 3,599,800 led to the insider holds 9,778,500 shares of the business.

LeFevre Alan W bought 5,000 shares of HLF for $103,000 on May 24. The Director now owns 29,984 shares after completing the transaction at $20.60 per share. On May 17, another insider, Hoffman Alan L, who serves as the EVP, Global Corporate Affairs of the company, bought 4,540 shares for $21.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,741 and bolstered with 57,218 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Herbalife’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLF has reached a high of $45.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.57.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HLF traded 1.01M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.58M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 107.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.26M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HLF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.41M with a Short Ratio of 5.97, compared to 5.34M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.84% and a Short% of Float of 8.57%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for HLF, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 17, 2014 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2014. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 14, 2018 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.92 and $3.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.92. EPS for the following year is $4.9, with 1 analysts recommending between $4.9 and $4.9.