A correction may be in store for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) shares?

In the latest session, TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) closed at $55.62 up 1.51% from its previous closing price of $54.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2892362 shares were traded. TTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.86.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TotalEnergies SE’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TotalEnergies’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTE has reached a high of $61.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.38.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TTE has traded an average of 2.34M shares per day and 2.3M over the past ten days. A total of 2.62B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.49B. Insiders hold about 8.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TTE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.89M with a Short Ratio of 1.57, compared to 3.12M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TTE is 2.85, from 3.10 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.06. The current Payout Ratio is 42.30% for TTE, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 12, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.9 and a low estimate of $2.72, while EPS last year was $1.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.19, with high estimates of $3.87 and low estimates of $2.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.39 and $10.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.82. EPS for the following year is $10.71, with 6 analysts recommending between $13.3 and $6.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $54.85B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $54.85B to a low estimate of $54.85B. As of the current estimate, TotalEnergies SE’s year-ago sales were $47.05B, an estimated increase of 16.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $52.87B, an increase of 12.90% less than the figure of $16.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $52.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $52.87B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $218.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $212.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $215.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $205.86B, up 4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $265.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $380.21B and the low estimate is $201.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.