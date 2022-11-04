A glimpse at Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $26.36, down -5.25% from its previous closing price of $27.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 732904 shares were traded. AGIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.63.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AGIO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.90 and its Current Ratio is at 18.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 03, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $54.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on July 30, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $58 to $39.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 25 when Washburn Theodore James Jr. sold 108 shares for $30.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,240 led to the insider holds 2,549 shares of the business.

Washburn Theodore James Jr. sold 233 shares of AGIO for $7,179 on Feb 16. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 2,549 shares after completing the transaction at $30.81 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Washburn Theodore James Jr., who serves as the Principal Accounting Officer of the company, sold 504 shares for $31.25 each. As a result, the insider received 15,750 and left with 2,782 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 218.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGIO has reached a high of $50.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.41.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AGIO traded 708.78K shares on average per day over the past three months and 559.84k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.08M. Shares short for AGIO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.24M with a Short Ratio of 8.38, compared to 6.42M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.38% and a Short% of Float of 12.85%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.4 and a low estimate of -$1.86, while EPS last year was -$1.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.73, with high estimates of -$1.41 and low estimates of -$1.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.9 and -$7.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.9. EPS for the following year is -$6.2, with 8 analysts recommending between -$5.58 and -$7.46.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $2.42M. It ranges from a high estimate of $4M to a low estimate of $1.47M. As of the current estimate, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.54M, an estimated decrease of -4.70% from the year-ago figure.

Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $73.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $89.4M and the low estimate is $39.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 272.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.