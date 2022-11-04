A glimpse at Chart Industries Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) closed at $232.28 up 6.09% from its previous closing price of $218.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+13.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 633767 shares were traded. GTLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $236.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $217.15.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Chart Industries Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $250.

On September 15, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $200 to $259.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on June 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $189.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Chart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 191.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTLS has reached a high of $231.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 198.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 171.89.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GTLS has traded an average of 360.33K shares per day and 522.17k over the past ten days. A total of 36.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.45M. Shares short for GTLS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.46M with a Short Ratio of 14.45, compared to 5.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.90% and a Short% of Float of 24.97%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.12 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.5, with high estimates of $1.79 and low estimates of $1.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.5 and $4.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.24. EPS for the following year is $8.02, with 17 analysts recommending between $9.1 and $5.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $390.49M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $395.3M to a low estimate of $384.5M. As of the current estimate, Chart Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $322M, an estimated increase of 21.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $460.09M, an increase of 32.10% over than the figure of $21.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $482.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $427.15M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32B, up 33.10% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.59B and the low estimate is $1.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.