A glimpse at Equinix Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX) closed at $585.35 up 6.57% from its previous closing price of $549.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+36.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 831118 shares were traded. EQIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $599.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $571.64.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Equinix Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on September 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $674 from $833 previously.

On July 28, 2022, Oppenheimer Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Perform but kept the price unchanged to $750.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 30, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $750 to $790.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 28 when MORANDI BRANDI GALVIN sold 65 shares for $549.83 per share. The transaction valued at 35,739 led to the insider holds 17,285 shares of the business.

Meyers Charles J sold 377 shares of EQIX for $245,050 on Sep 08. The CEO and President now owns 7,439 shares after completing the transaction at $650.00 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, Campbell Michael Earl, who serves as the Chief Sales Officer of the company, sold 66 shares for $652.98 each. As a result, the insider received 43,097 and left with 11,110 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Equinix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 83.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 69.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQIX has reached a high of $853.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $494.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 588.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 666.13.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EQIX has traded an average of 450.20K shares per day and 538.18k over the past ten days. A total of 91.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.78M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EQIX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.46M with a Short Ratio of 3.00, compared to 1.25M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.60% and a Short% of Float of 1.85%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for EQIX is 12.40, from 10.85 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.76%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.73. The current Payout Ratio is 165.80% for EQIX, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 20, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 30, 2002 when the company split stock in a 1:32 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.16 and a low estimate of $1.46, while EPS last year was $1.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.77, with high estimates of $2.11 and low estimates of $1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.22 and $6.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.41. EPS for the following year is $8.91, with 19 analysts recommending between $11.71 and $7.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.64B, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.14B and the low estimate is $7.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.