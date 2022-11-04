A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

After finishing at $15.21 in the prior trading day, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWAN) closed at $17.17, up 12.89%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 723294 shares were traded. CWAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.91.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CWAN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 106.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.90 and its Current Ratio is at 11.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on July 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $12 from $23 previously.

On October 19, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $28.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on October 19, 2021, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 when Durable Capital Partners LP bought 110,165 shares for $13.61 per share. The transaction valued at 1,498,890 led to the insider holds 9,675,988 shares of the business.

Durable Capital Partners LP bought 52,317 shares of CWAN for $723,870 on Jun 09. The 10% Owner now owns 9,565,823 shares after completing the transaction at $13.84 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Durable Capital Partners LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 79,828 shares for $13.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,113,965 and bolstered with 9,513,506 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CWAN has reached a high of $25.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.26.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 337.37K shares per day over the past 3-months and 273.24k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 185.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.49M. Shares short for CWAN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.37M with a Short Ratio of 9.52, compared to 2.71M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.81% and a Short% of Float of 11.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.24 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CWAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $304.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $298.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $303.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.02M, up 20.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $360.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $367.5M and the low estimate is $349.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.