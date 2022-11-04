A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)

The price of Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) closed at $57.76 in the last session, up 0.23% from day before closing price of $57.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1060286 shares were traded. ESTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.00.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ESTC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 11, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $73.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 27 when Chadwick Jonathan sold 6,250 shares for $65.26 per share. The transaction valued at 407,846 led to the insider holds 7,729 shares of the business.

Moorjani Janesh sold 1,959 shares of ESTC for $173,473 on Sep 09. The CFO & COO now owns 76,965 shares after completing the transaction at $88.55 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, Kulkarni Ashutosh, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 7,512 shares for $88.55 each. As a result, the insider received 665,200 and left with 126,110 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESTC has reached a high of $189.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.26.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ESTC traded on average about 1.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.2M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 94.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.52M. Insiders hold about 9.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ESTC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.21M with a Short Ratio of 3.02, compared to 3.85M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.38% and a Short% of Float of 4.14%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.36 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $246.07M. It ranges from a high estimate of $251.5M to a low estimate of $244.28M. As of the current estimate, Elastic N.V.’s year-ago sales were $173.17M, an estimated increase of 42.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $862.37M, up 25.90% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.5B and the low estimate is $1.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.