A Stock You Should Be Looking At: RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

After finishing at $9.03 in the prior trading day, RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) closed at $9.49, up 5.09%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 875212 shares were traded. RPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.78.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RPT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 136.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 16, 2022, Mizuho Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $11.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on June 30, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $10.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, RPT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RPT has reached a high of $14.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.18.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 475.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 581.25k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 84.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.69M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RPT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.02M with a Short Ratio of 6.16, compared to 3M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.54% and a Short% of Float of 5.51%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, RPT’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.22, compared to 0.52 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.78%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.30. The current Payout Ratio is 197.90% for RPT, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 12, 1996 when the company split stock in a 1:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.15 and -$0.11.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $53.92M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $55.97M to a low estimate of $51M. As of the current estimate, RPT Realty’s year-ago sales were $52.22M, an estimated increase of 3.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $53.79M, an increase of 1.90% less than the figure of $3.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $56.42M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $50M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $225.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $209M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $217M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $213.49M, up 1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $224.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $244.24M and the low estimate is $213M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.