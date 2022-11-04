Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) closed at $2.08 in the last session, down -1.42% from day before closing price of $2.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2469043 shares were traded. AMRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9900.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMRX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 08, 2021, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $4 to $6.50.

Guggenheim Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 14, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 17 when Patel Gautam bought 50,000 shares for $4.21 per share. The transaction valued at 210,500 led to the insider holds 258,784 shares of the business.

Patel Chintu bought 50,000 shares of AMRX for $212,500 on Dec 16. The Co-CEO now owns 512,566 shares after completing the transaction at $4.25 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Patel Chirag K., who serves as the President & Co-CEO of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $4.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 212,500 and bolstered with 512,566 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMRX has reached a high of $5.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2006, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3700.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMRX traded on average about 1.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 987.93k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 150.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.81M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AMRX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.64M with a Short Ratio of 4.21, compared to 4.16M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.41% and a Short% of Float of 3.56%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.85 and $0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.81. EPS for the following year is $0.92, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.05 and $0.84.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $536.34M. It ranges from a high estimate of $548M to a low estimate of $529M. As of the current estimate, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $523.25M, an estimated increase of 2.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.09B, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.29B and the low estimate is $2.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.