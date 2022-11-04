An average trading volume for Enovis Corporation (ENOV) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $47.86 in the prior trading day, Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV) closed at $51.10, up 6.77%. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 741171 shares were traded. ENOV stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.02.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ENOV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 58.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On October 11, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $57.

On September 12, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $68.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on September 12, 2022, with a $68 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when Tandy Bradley J sold 3,355 shares for $58.39 per share. The transaction valued at 195,898 led to the insider holds 13,845 shares of the business.

KLECKNER JOHN sold 44 shares of ENOV for $2,496 on Jul 20. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 1,661 shares after completing the transaction at $56.73 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Enovis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENOV has reached a high of $94.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.47.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 462.04K shares per day over the past 3-months and 538.61k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 54.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.99M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ENOV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.21M with a Short Ratio of 6.11, compared to 1.56M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.09% and a Short% of Float of 4.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $1.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.34 and $2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.3. EPS for the following year is $2.75, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.96 and $2.55.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $400.97M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $401.3M to a low estimate of $400.7M. As of the current estimate, Enovis Corporation’s year-ago sales were $919.19M, an estimated decrease of -56.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENOV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.85B, down -58.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.7B and the low estimate is $1.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.