An average trading volume for Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR) closed at $26.94 in the last session, down -2.29% from day before closing price of $27.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1056843 shares were traded. PYCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.37.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PYCR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 212.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on September 01, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On March 29, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $29.

On February 01, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $26.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Market Perform rating on February 01, 2022, with a $26 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 05 when Corr Jonathan sold 1,508 shares for $31.80 per share. The transaction valued at 47,947 led to the insider holds 25,834 shares of the business.

PRIDE GP, INC. sold 5,000,000 shares of PYCR for $135,600,000 on Sep 06. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $27.12 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, BERGSTROM RYAN NORMAN, who serves as the CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $32.10 each. As a result, the insider received 481,430 and left with 43,606 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PYCR has reached a high of $36.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.41.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PYCR traded on average about 558.37K shares per day over the past 3-months and 444.77k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 174.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 174.87M. Shares short for PYCR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.85M with a Short Ratio of 14.93, compared to 7.59M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.06% and a Short% of Float of 26.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.26, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.42 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $103.46M. It ranges from a high estimate of $103.8M to a low estimate of $102.9M. As of the current estimate, Paycor HCM Inc.’s year-ago sales were $88.01M, an estimated increase of 17.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $108.69M, an increase of 21.00% over than the figure of $17.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $114.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $104.83M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PYCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $422.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $421M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $421.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $352.78M, up 19.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $489.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $511.4M and the low estimate is $472.03M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.