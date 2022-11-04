An investigation into Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)’s technical aspects

The price of Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) closed at $60.05 in the last session, down -12.83% from day before closing price of $68.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3102648 shares were traded. LNTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.94.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LNTH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on October 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $105.

On May 09, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $91.

On April 13, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $77.Truist initiated its Buy rating on April 13, 2022, with a $77 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 19 when Montagut Etienne sold 3,324 shares for $71.81 per share. The transaction valued at 238,696 led to the insider holds 78,675 shares of the business.

Montagut Etienne sold 2,536 shares of LNTH for $186,178 on Oct 18. The Chief Business Officer now owns 81,999 shares after completing the transaction at $73.41 per share. On Oct 18, another insider, Marshall Robert J. Jr., who serves as the CFO and Treasurer of the company, sold 4,828 shares for $73.41 each. As a result, the insider received 354,443 and left with 126,065 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lantheus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 139.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LNTH has reached a high of $87.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.36.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LNTH traded on average about 1.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.02M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 68.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.09M. Shares short for LNTH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.55M with a Short Ratio of 2.98, compared to 2.33M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.72% and a Short% of Float of 4.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.71 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.15 and $3.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.08. EPS for the following year is $3.62, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.67 and $3.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LNTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $832.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $822.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $829.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $425.21M, up 95.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $930.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $946.6M and the low estimate is $919.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.