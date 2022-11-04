An investigation into Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA)’s technical aspects

The price of Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LYRA) closed at $4.90 in the last session, up 3.81% from day before closing price of $4.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2230277 shares were traded. LYRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LYRA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.40 and its Current Ratio is at 12.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on May 24, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On May 26, 2020, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $24.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on May 26, 2020, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 when MERRIFIELD C ANN bought 4,000 shares for $5.05 per share. The transaction valued at 20,200 led to the insider holds 11,328 shares of the business.

MERRIFIELD C ANN bought 328 shares of LYRA for $1,640 on May 16. The Director now owns 7,328 shares after completing the transaction at $5.00 per share. On May 13, another insider, MERRIFIELD C ANN, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,500 shares for $4.81 each. As a result, the insider paid 16,846 and bolstered with 7,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LYRA has reached a high of $8.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.3092, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2703.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LYRA traded on average about 32.41K shares per day over the past 3-months and 241.62k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 33.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.31M. Insiders hold about 1.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LYRA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 252.01k with a Short Ratio of 0.93, compared to 268.67k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.79% and a Short% of Float of 1.38%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was -$0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of -$0.32 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.51 and -$1.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.75. EPS for the following year is -$1.71, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.16 and -$2.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LYRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.43M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.37M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $285k, up 2,573.70% from the average estimate.