An investigation into PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $70.21 in the prior trading day, PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) closed at $75.73, up 7.86%. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1393912 shares were traded. PDCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.40.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PDCE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 190.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when BROOKMAN BARTON R JR sold 2,000 shares for $73.28 per share. The transaction valued at 146,570 led to the insider holds 380,201 shares of the business.

Meyers R Scott sold 1,000 shares of PDCE for $73,810 on Nov 01. The SVP, CFO now owns 112,128 shares after completing the transaction at $73.81 per share. On Oct 17, another insider, Peterson Lynn A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $67.48 each. As a result, the insider received 472,358 and left with 268,167 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PDC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PDCE has reached a high of $89.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.25.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 949.26K shares per day over the past 3-months and 703.28k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 96.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.13M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PDCE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.39M with a Short Ratio of 5.03, compared to 7.65M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.43% and a Short% of Float of 7.45%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PDCE’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.24, compared to 1.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.13 and a low estimate of $3.37, while EPS last year was $1.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.99, with high estimates of $7.85 and low estimates of $3.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $25.21 and $14.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $18.25. EPS for the following year is $20.7, with 10 analysts recommending between $28.99 and $15.35.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $1.03B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.31B to a low estimate of $879M. As of the current estimate, PDC Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $228.87M, an estimated increase of 350.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.13B, an increase of 132.60% less than the figure of $350.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $977M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PDCE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.86B, up 113.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.75B and the low estimate is $3.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.