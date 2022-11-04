An overall feel about Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) closed at $9.41 down -1.98% from its previous closing price of $9.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 743294 shares were traded. CMRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.33.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Costamare Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on July 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On September 28, 2020, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $4 to $6.50.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 22, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6.50 to $8.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Costamare’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMRE has reached a high of $17.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.61.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CMRE has traded an average of 713.02K shares per day and 766.75k over the past ten days. A total of 124.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.41M. Insiders hold about 77.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CMRE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.7M with a Short Ratio of 3.23, compared to 1.83M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.17% and a Short% of Float of 5.06%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CMRE is 0.46, from 0.40 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.71.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.89, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.05, with high estimates of $1.11 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.67 and $3.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.66. EPS for the following year is $3.74, with 2 analysts recommending between $4.3 and $3.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $299.21M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $299.21M to a low estimate of $299.21M. As of the current estimate, Costamare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $216.94M, an estimated increase of 37.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $300.51M, an increase of 5.80% less than the figure of $37.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $300.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $300.51M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $793.64M, up 45.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.23B and the low estimate is $1.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.