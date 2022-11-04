An overall feel about Kaman Corporation (NYSE: KAMN) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Kaman Corporation’s stock clocked out at $20.09, down -7.38% from its previous closing price of $21.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 835353 shares were traded. KAMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.88.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KAMN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when CALLAWAY E REEVES III sold 3,707 shares for $34.92 per share. The transaction valued at 129,441 led to the insider holds 2,712 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kaman’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KAMN has reached a high of $46.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.58.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KAMN traded 149.90K shares on average per day over the past three months and 268.95k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.77M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.20% stake in the company. Shares short for KAMN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 724.94k with a Short Ratio of 5.34, compared to 695.39k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.59% and a Short% of Float of 4.26%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.80, KAMN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.61. The current Payout Ratio is 69.90% for KAMN, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 12, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 01, 1987 when the company split stock in a 8:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.2 and $1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.94. EPS for the following year is $2.21, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.45 and $2.04.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $178.95M. It ranges from a high estimate of $179.9M to a low estimate of $178M. As of the current estimate, Kaman Corporation’s year-ago sales were $182.39M, an estimated decrease of -1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $197.3M, an increase of 9.70% over than the figure of -$1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $199.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $195.1M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KAMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $758M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $734.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $742.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $708.99M, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $777.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $793M and the low estimate is $767.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.