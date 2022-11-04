An overall feel about Oragenics Inc. (AMEX: OGEN) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Oragenics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.20, down -0.45% from its previous closing price of $0.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0009 from its previous closing price. On the day, 510051 shares were traded. OGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2095 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2001.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OGEN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.30 and its Current Ratio is at 12.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 when Telling Fred bought 10,084 shares for $0.29 per share. The transaction valued at 2,884 led to the insider holds 1,010,000 shares of the business.

Telling Fred bought 78,673 shares of OGEN for $22,776 on May 24. The Director now owns 999,916 shares after completing the transaction at $0.29 per share. On May 23, another insider, Telling Fred, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,500 shares for $0.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,004 and bolstered with 921,243 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 240.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OGEN has reached a high of $0.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2500, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3262.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OGEN traded 283.98K shares on average per day over the past three months and 368.72k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 116.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.24M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.30% stake in the company. Shares short for OGEN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.09M with a Short Ratio of 5.54, compared to 2.38M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.80% and a Short% of Float of 1.84%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.18, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.18.