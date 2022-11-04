An overall feel about Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) closed at $311.30 up 0.42% from its previous closing price of $310.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 936006 shares were traded. VRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $313.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $305.06.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on July 13, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $365.

On June 01, 2022, Maxim Group Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $325.

On May 23, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $265.SVB Leerink initiated its Mkt Perform rating on May 23, 2022, with a $265 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when Sanna Bastiano sold 320 shares for $312.64 per share. The transaction valued at 100,045 led to the insider holds 38,104 shares of the business.

Bhatia Sangeeta N. sold 621 shares of VRTX for $192,510 on Oct 24. The Director now owns 4,040 shares after completing the transaction at $310.00 per share. On Oct 18, another insider, Sanna Bastiano, who serves as the EVP, Cell & Genetic Therapies of the company, sold 1,791 shares for $300.31 each. As a result, the insider received 537,860 and left with 39,192 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vertex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRTX has reached a high of $318.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $179.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 293.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 271.19.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VRTX has traded an average of 1.40M shares per day and 1.9M over the past ten days. A total of 255.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 255.73M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VRTX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.59M with a Short Ratio of 2.09, compared to 3.42M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.40% and a Short% of Float of 1.41%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 20 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.94 and a low estimate of $3, while EPS last year was $3.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.59, with high estimates of $3.9 and low estimates of $3.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.9 and $12.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.19. EPS for the following year is $15.44, with 24 analysts recommending between $17.99 and $13.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.57B, up 13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.67B and the low estimate is $8.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.