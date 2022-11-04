Analysis of Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE): Selected Notes

Noble Corporation (NYSE: NE) closed the day trading at $37.15 up 6.05% from the previous closing price of $35.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2975252 shares were traded. NE stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.00.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT sold 334,313 shares for $35.80 per share. The transaction valued at 11,968,405 led to the insider holds 12,420,422 shares of the business.

PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT sold 300,000 shares of NE for $10,731,000 on Oct 31. The 10% Owner now owns 12,754,735 shares after completing the transaction at $35.77 per share. On Oct 28, another insider, PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 568,253 shares for $35.38 each. As a result, the insider received 20,104,791 and left with 13,054,735 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Noble’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NE has reached a high of $38.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.74.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NE traded about 1.33M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NE traded about 1.92M shares per day. A total of 130.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.36M. Insiders hold about 21.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.85M with a Short Ratio of 5.42, compared to 4.24M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.46% and a Short% of Float of 12.15%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.74 and $1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2. EPS for the following year is $3.6, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.24 and $1.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $998M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $847.81M, up 34.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.52B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 44.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.