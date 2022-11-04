Analysis of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY): Selected Notes

The closing price of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) was $5.30 for the day, down -7.83% from the previous closing price of $5.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 660442 shares were traded. RPAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.27.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RPAY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on August 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $13 from $21 previously.

On August 10, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $19 to $13.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on July 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when KIGHT PETER J bought 51,621 shares for $9.71 per share. The transaction valued at 501,240 led to the insider holds 1,495,559 shares of the business.

KIGHT PETER J bought 56,956 shares of RPAY for $557,030 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 1,443,938 shares after completing the transaction at $9.78 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Barnett Naomi, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $10.80 each. As a result, the insider received 43,200 and left with 60,890 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RPAY has reached a high of $20.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.33.

Shares Statistics:

RPAY traded an average of 855.43K shares per day over the past three months and 721.13k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 88.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.86M. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RPAY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.88M with a Short Ratio of 5.22, compared to 4.69M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.35% and a Short% of Float of 6.56%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1 and $0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.9. EPS for the following year is $1.04, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.12 and $0.96.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $71.2M to a low estimate of $68.24M. As of the current estimate, Repay Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $44.44M, an estimated increase of 56.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $79.86M, an increase of 34.60% less than the figure of $56.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $81.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $78.08M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RPAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $303.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $298.11M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $301.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $219.26M, up 37.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $355.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $377.7M and the low estimate is $340.16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.