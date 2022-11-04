ARAY (Accuray Incorporated) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Accuray Incorporated’s stock clocked out at $2.03, up 5.18% from its previous closing price of $1.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 537665 shares were traded. ARAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ARAY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 23, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.50.

On December 22, 2021, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.50.

BTIG Research Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 21, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Chew Jesse sold 6,590 shares for $2.01 per share. The transaction valued at 13,244 led to the insider holds 252,456 shares of the business.

Pervaiz Ali sold 13,198 shares of ARAY for $26,524 on Nov 01. The SVP Chief Financial Officer now owns 174,325 shares after completing the transaction at $2.01 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, Winter Suzanne C, who serves as the President of the company, sold 38,015 shares for $2.01 each. As a result, the insider received 76,399 and left with 731,581 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARAY has reached a high of $5.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1544, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6336.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ARAY traded 483.60K shares on average per day over the past three months and 413.26k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 93.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.17M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ARAY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.81M with a Short Ratio of 10.40, compared to 8.27M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.18% and a Short% of Float of 5.30%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.09 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $105.32M. It ranges from a high estimate of $110.9M to a low estimate of $101.5M. As of the current estimate, Accuray Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $110.94M, an estimated decrease of -5.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $430.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $421.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $425.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $396.29M, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $451.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $452.5M and the low estimate is $450M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.