Are analysts optimistic about Datadog Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DDOG) stock?

The closing price of Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) was $75.01 for the day, up 0.71% from the previous closing price of $74.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10576375 shares were traded. DDOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.80.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DDOG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 62.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Macquarie on November 02, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $85.

On October 20, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $120 to $110.

On October 11, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $120.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on October 11, 2022, with a $120 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when De Madre Armelle sold 1,875 shares for $90.00 per share. The transaction valued at 168,750 led to the insider holds 65,158 shares of the business.

Blitzer Adam sold 6,861 shares of DDOG for $625,105 on Sep 22. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 173,019 shares after completing the transaction at $91.11 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Richardson Julie, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,906 shares for $96.87 each. As a result, the insider received 378,356 and left with 3,932 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Datadog’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4167.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 69.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 94.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DDOG has reached a high of $199.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $74.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 89.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 112.99.

Shares Statistics:

DDOG traded an average of 4.31M shares per day over the past three months and 5.78M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 314.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 262.23M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DDOG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.26M with a Short Ratio of 2.83, compared to 12.54M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.94% and a Short% of Float of 3.36%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1 and $0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.75. EPS for the following year is $1.06, with 22 analysts recommending between $1.6 and $0.74.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $397M to a low estimate of $377.5M. As of the current estimate, Datadog Inc.’s year-ago sales were $233.55M, an estimated increase of 62.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $410.29M, an increase of 51.70% less than the figure of $62.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $427.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $395M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DDOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, up 57.30% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.43B and the low estimate is $2.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 37.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.