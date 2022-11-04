Are analysts optimistic about Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s (NASDAQ:MMLP) stock?

The closing price of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) was $3.08 for the day, down -14.44% from the previous closing price of $3.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.5200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 528213 shares were traded. MMLP stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MMLP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on April 28, 2017, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 12 when BONDURANT ROBERT D bought 907 shares for $3.66 per share. The transaction valued at 3,317 led to the insider holds 129,239 shares of the business.

MARTIN RUBEN S bought 580 shares of MMLP for $2,120 on Oct 12. The Director now owns 97,953 shares after completing the transaction at $3.66 per share. On Oct 12, another insider, Taylor Sharon L, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 497 shares for $3.66 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,817 and bolstered with 17,315 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Martin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MMLP has reached a high of $5.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5758, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9250.

Shares Statistics:

MMLP traded an average of 61.13K shares per day over the past three months and 100.49k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.23M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MMLP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 145.48k with a Short Ratio of 1.89, compared to 177.2k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.37% and a Short% of Float of 0.66%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.02, MMLP has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.02. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 16.47.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MMLP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $173.47M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $173.47M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $173.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $882.43M, down -80.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $175.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $175.87M and the low estimate is $175.87M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.