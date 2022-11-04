Are analysts optimistic about PTC Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTC) stock?

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) closed the day trading at $123.17 up 6.43% from the previous closing price of $115.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+7.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2263829 shares were traded. PTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $124.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $114.10.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PTC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 17, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $155.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when Moret Blake D. sold 1,700 shares for $121.54 per share. The transaction valued at 206,621 led to the insider holds 8,878,017 shares of the business.

Moret Blake D. sold 8,000 shares of PTC for $963,322 on Sep 12. The Director now owns 8,879,717 shares after completing the transaction at $120.42 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, Moret Blake D., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 303,333 shares for $120.17 each. As a result, the insider received 36,452,423 and left with 8,887,717 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PTC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTC has reached a high of $136.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $96.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 112.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 111.17.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PTC traded about 752.18K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PTC traded about 1.01M shares per day. A total of 117.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.43M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PTC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.7M with a Short Ratio of 3.11, compared to 2.53M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.45% and a Short% of Float of 1.87%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of $1.05, while EPS last year was $1.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.35 and low estimates of $1.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.88 and $4.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.61. EPS for the following year is $5.35, with 13 analysts recommending between $5.98 and $4.83.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $498.18M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $508.7M to a low estimate of $481.65M. As of the current estimate, PTC Inc.’s year-ago sales were $480.66M, an estimated increase of 3.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.81B, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.29B and the low estimate is $2.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.