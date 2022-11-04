Are Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $59.84, up 4.32% from its previous closing price of $57.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 582002 shares were traded. ACLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.11.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ACLS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on December 10, 2021, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $87 from $82 previously.

On January 21, 2021, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $37 to $42.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on September 21, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $26.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when KEITHLEY JOSEPH P sold 2,000 shares for $79.37 per share. The transaction valued at 158,740 led to the insider holds 23,375 shares of the business.

BREWER KEVIN J sold 9,461 shares of ACLS for $712,878 on Aug 15. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 54,786 shares after completing the transaction at $75.35 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, FAUBERT RICHARD J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $76.28 each. As a result, the insider received 1,144,200 and left with 33,625 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Axcelis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACLS has reached a high of $83.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.57.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ACLS traded 481.33K shares on average per day over the past three months and 319.33k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 33.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.38M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ACLS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.12M with a Short Ratio of 2.89, compared to 1.33M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.38% and a Short% of Float of 4.08%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.05 and a low estimate of $0.98, while EPS last year was $0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.07, with high estimates of $1.11 and low estimates of $1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.51 and $4.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.42. EPS for the following year is $4.81, with 6 analysts recommending between $5.22 and $4.42.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $212.71M. It ranges from a high estimate of $216M to a low estimate of $209.45M. As of the current estimate, Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $137.27M, an estimated increase of 55.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $217.71M, an increase of 28.00% less than the figure of $55.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $218.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $217M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $859.59M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $853.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $856.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $662.43M, up 29.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $905.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $940.3M and the low estimate is $885M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.